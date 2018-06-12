Britney Spears Flashes Her Flat Abs During Miami Getaway With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is loving life in Miami!



The 36-year-old singer stepped out with her main squeeze Sam Asghari in Miami over the last couple days for some fun in the sun and shared all about it on her Instagram.

Brit posted a series of snaps documenting their adventures from a sushi date night to hanging out at the pool. In one snap, Britney showed off her super tight abs in a set of white shorts and a cropped white shirt.

In another pic, Britney and Sam cuddled up in a booth as they munched on edamame.