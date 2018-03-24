Britney Spears Flashes Her Super Flat Abs In New Gym Selfie

Britney Spears is in the best shape ever!

The "Toxic" singer flashed her taut tummy in a gym selfie on Friday, which she posted to Instagram. Brit rocked a pink sports bra and a set of white booty shorts and a pair of tennis shoes. 

She captioned the snap, "Found my white booty shorts 😉😉😉😉." 

Britney is no stranger to showing off her fit physique. The 36-year-old superstar regularly snaps photos of her booty-kicking workouts, like this arm set from last week! Work those shoulders, Britney. 

????????????

Next up, Britney is headed to the GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles where she'll be honored with the Vanguard Award. 

