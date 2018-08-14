Britney Spears Gets Her Hot Bod By Doing 2 Hours Of Yoga In Her Hotel Rooms! Seriously.

How does Britney Spears keep her hot bod in shape? By doing yoga for two hours in every room in her hotel suite!

Yes, you read that right.

The "Toxic" singer, 36, tweeted a video of herself doing yoga — sans mat — in multiple rooms in her hotel room and she told her fans that's one of the ways that she keeps her sleek physique in tip top shape.

"Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely 😜😜😜😜😜," Britney tweeted next to a video of herself doing a flow in a sports bra and a pair of short shorts.