Britney Spears Says Versace Is Making Her A Custom Bridal Gown For Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears will be one stylish bride!

The “Slumber Party” songstress revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that Versace is making her a custom wedding dress for her and fiancé Sam Asghari‘s nuptials.

“No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of her lounging in a different gown. “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak … Have a good night folks.”

Back in September, Britney announced that Sam, her boyfriend of five years, had popped the question.

She shared a video of herself flaunting her sparkling diamond ring and expressed her amazement in her caption, writing, “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

In a follow-up post the next day, the pop star shared more of her thoughts on the special moment – and teased her actor beau for taking his time to ask her to marry him.

“Words can’t even say how shocked I am 💍 … geez although the ass**** was way overdue 😜 !!!!,” she wrote. “It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful fucking man in that picture is MINE 😍 !!! I’m so blessed it’s insane 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!”

In addition to choosing her dress designer, Britney has also started weighing wedding destination options. The music icon mulled over some choices during a vacation to French Polynesia last month.

“OK guys, we have a predicament, a really big problem right now,” she told her followers in an Instagram video. “I have no idea where I want to get married. We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City.”

“Why don’t you ask the fans?” Sam suggested.

“Maybe I should ask the fans. That is a very good idea,” she replied.