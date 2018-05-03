Britney Spears Shares Her Intense Couples Workout With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is serving up some serious fit-ney vibes.

The pop icon took to Instagram to show off her INTENSE workout with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Brit looks gorgeous and toned as she and her topless beau do push ups, planks and cardio galore!

She even picked a fun bop for the video, setting the video to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' hit "Can't Hold Us."

The 36-year-old ended her wild workout with her signature wall-assisted handstand!

Brit is all about the #fitspo lifestyle.

Earlier this week she shared a video of her dancing in the gym.

She looks gleeful as she spins in front her treadmill and tiny miniature couch!

Britney knows if you want a hot body, you better werk! 

-- Stephanie Swaim

