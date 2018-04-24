Britney Spears Shows Off Her New Workout — And It's Seriously Intense!

Britney Spears is working up a sweat again!

The "Toxic" singer invited her fans to check out her new workout in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. In the workout, Brit is rocking a sports bra and a set of short shorts and is going through a series of super speedy workout moves.

She does planks, squats, crunches on a bosu ball, leg lifts, kettlebell swings, band work and the splits!

Britney doesn't mess around when it comes to keeping her body buff. The 36-year-old regularly shows off her work in the gym with fun selfies.