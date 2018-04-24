Britney Spears Shows Off Her New Workout — And It's Seriously Intense!

Britney Spears is working up a sweat again!
The "Toxic" singer invited her fans to check out her new workout in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. In the workout, Brit is rocking a sports bra and a set of short shorts and is going through a series of super speedy workout moves.
She does planks, squats, crunches on a bosu ball, leg lifts, kettlebell swings, band work and the splits!
Britney doesn't mess around when it comes to keeping her body buff. The 36-year-old regularly shows off her work in the gym with fun selfies.
Like this one…
And this serious backflip.
And her dance workout with her main squeeze!
Keep up the good work, Britney!