Britney Spears Shows Off Her New Workout — And It's Seriously Intense!

Britney Spears is working up a sweat again!

The "Toxic" singer invited her fans to check out her new workout in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. In the workout, Brit is rocking a sports bra and a set of short shorts and is going through a series of super speedy workout moves. 

She does planks, squats, crunches on a bosu ball, leg lifts, kettlebell swings, band work and the splits!

Britney doesn't mess around when it comes to keeping her body buff. The 36-year-old regularly shows off her work in the gym with fun selfies. 

Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!! ????

Like this one…

Found my white booty shorts ????????????????

And this serious backflip. 

????????????

And her dance workout with her main squeeze!

some days you just got to dance! @samasghari

Keep up the good work, Britney! 

