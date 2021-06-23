Britney Spears Speaks At Conservatorship Hearing: ‘I’m Not Happy’

Britney Spears spoke her mind during a hearing about her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The Grammy winner addressed a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny for about 25 minutes via phone call about her desire to end her conservatorship entirely.

Britney’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, who ordered to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year, addressed the court before the singer spoke, saying, “This is a special status hearing that was set at the request of my client. As I understand it, the only item on the agenda apart from whatever questions the court would like to ask is the opportunity for my client to address the court.”

Adding, “The ground rules here I believe are very simple. It’s an open-ended hearing. My client is free to discuss any aspect of the conservatorship that she wishes and is welcome to say whatever she likes for the record. I would like to state I have not in any way attempted to control filter or edit anything she has to say today.”

When the pop star’s lawyer was interrupted to ask that transcripts discussing her medical history be sealed, the 39-year-old interjected, “They’ve done a pretty good job of exploiting my life. I feel like it should be an open court hearing. They should listen and hear what I have to say.”

The “Lucky” songstress then began her statement, saying, “I have a lot to say, so bear with me.”

During her hearing the 39-year-old expressed her frustration and sadness over her conservatorship.

“After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day,” Britney said.

She also said the experience has been demoralizing.

“It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through. I didn’t think anybody would believe me,” she told the court.

Britney continued by saying she doesn’t think she can go on for the rest of her life like this.

“I’ve worked since I was 17-years old. I truly believe this conservatorship is abuse. I don’t feel like I can live a whole life,” she told the judge.

This is the first time Britney has addressed the court since her court-appointed attorney, filed to suspend her father as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate last year.

Jamie has been the conservator of Britney’s estate since 2008, but a lot of people have questioned his involvement over the years especially after the eye-opening documentary titled “Framing Britney Spears” was released in February.

During the hearing the judge said there’s a method to dissolve the conservatorship and that Britney can file a petition if she would like to do that.

The singer’s boyfriend Sam Asghari even supported the “Free Britney” movement and sported a t-shirt which featured the popular message seemingly hand-painted on, during her hearing

Just a day before Britney’s court appearance The New York Times published a new report claiming that Britney has been opposed to her conservatorship for years and a video of the popstar telling fans she had a 102-degree fever onstage resurfaced.

The clip went viral after The New York Times uncovered more details about Britney’s conservatorship, including a claim she allegedly made during a closed-door court hearing in may 2019 that she had been forced to perform while sick with a 104-degree fever.

She called it “one of the scariest moments of her life,” The New York Times reported, citing a transcript from confidential court documents.

-Emely Navarro