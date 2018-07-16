Britney Spears Suffered An Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction & Handled It Like A Champ

Oops, she did it again!
Britney Spears kicked off her "Piece of Me" tour at the MGM National Harbor stadium in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday, marking the first time her iconic show has left Las Vegas. While the 36-year-old slayed the stage, Britney suffered a major wardrobe malfunction that left her exposing way more than she intended to.
(YouTube)
During a performance of her hit "Do Somethin'," Brit slipped behind a makeshift wall to try and adjust her bra top. When she came back out, fans noticed her nipple was clearly showing.
(YouTube)
Despite the on-stage mishap, Brit handled the nip slip like a total pro. She continued to dance through the number and finished the song without fixing it. You better work, Brit!
This isn't the first time the pop princess has had to perform through a wardrobe malfunction during her "Piece of Me" show. In 2016, her bra top became suddenly undone and was in danger of completely falling off. Britney immediately held her hands to her chest to keep the fabric in place, as two backup dancers rushed to try and refasten the straps while she continued singing and dancing through her cover of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n Roll."
Britney knows the show must go on!