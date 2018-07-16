Britney Spears Suffered An Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction & Handled It Like A Champ

Despite the on-stage mishap, Brit handled the nip slip like a total pro. She continued to dance through the number and finished the song without fixing it. You better work, Brit!

This isn't the first time the pop princess has had to perform through a wardrobe malfunction during her "Piece of Me" show. In 2016, her bra top became suddenly undone and was in danger of completely falling off. Britney immediately held her hands to her chest to keep the fabric in place, as two backup dancers rushed to try and refasten the straps while she continued singing and dancing through her cover of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n Roll."

Britney knows the show must go on!