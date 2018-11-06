Britney Spears Teaches Sexy Moves To Aspiring Shirtless Backup Dancers Before She Hits Vegas Again!

Britney Spears is teaching her potential new backup dancers the tricks of the sexy trade!

The 36-year-old popstar is looking for some new talent to join her on stage during her Las Vegas residency, and she gave her fans an inside look at the audition process on Monday, Nov 5, in a super hot video! The "Toxic" hitmaker took to Instagram to post several videos where she's teaching the steamy, shirtless newbies some sexy moves that will appear in her set.