Britney Spears Teaches Sexy Moves To Aspiring Shirtless Backup Dancers Before She Hits Vegas Again!

Britney Spears is teaching her potential new backup dancers the tricks of the sexy trade!

The 36-year-old popstar is looking for some new talent to join her on stage during her Las Vegas residency, and she gave her fans an inside look at the audition process on Monday, Nov 5, in a super hot video! The "Toxic" hitmaker took to Instagram to post several videos where she's teaching the steamy, shirtless newbies some sexy moves that will appear in her set.

Teachin’ the new boys some new moves at auditions ???? #BritneyDomination

"Teachin' the new boys some new moves at auditions 😉 #BritneyDomination," she captioned one of the videos.

In the video, Britney showed off her dancer body in a hot pink sports bra and a pair of checkered short-shorts.

Who do you think is going to make the cut for my new show?! #BritneyDomination

The superstar was definitely in her element, as she jumped around with the boys and went through the steps like the total pro she is. But it sounds like the bar is definitely set high to make Britney's backup crew. In another video, she asked her fans, "Who do you think is going to make the cut for my new show?! #BritneyDomination."

We don’t think she could go wrong with any member of that sexy dance squad!

