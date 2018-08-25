Britney Spears Whips Out Her British Accent At London Concert

Britney Spears seems quite comfortable across the pond!
The 36-year-old pop star playfully teased the crowd with her best British accent during her "Piece of Me" concert at London's O2 Arena on Friday night—and it's actually pretty good!
Britney attempted to pump up the energy in the venue by challenging the audience to a screaming contest.
AUGUST 04: Britney Spears performs on stage during the Britney Spears 'Piece Of Me' Summer Tour - Brighton Pride at Preston Park on August 4, 2018 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/BCU18/Getty Images for BCU)
"Are you guys ready? Do you think you can do this?" she yelled in her British accent. "One, two, three!" Unfortunately, one side didn't meet the singer's high standards.
"What the hell is wrong with you?" Britney scolded jokingly. "You've got to do better than that. Let's try it again."
-- Gabi Duncan