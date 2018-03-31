'Broad City' Star Abbi Jacobson To Adapt 'A League Of Their Own' Amazon Series

Another home run for Amazon!
A new series based on the iconic 1990s film "A League of Their Own" is coming, and hilarious "Broad City" star Abbi Jacobson is taking a swing at it.
While the 34-year-old actress won't hit the field and star in the series, “The Hollywood Reporter” reveals that she will team up with "Mozart in the Jungle's" Will Graham to co-write and executive produce.
According to the series' official logline, the half-hour comedy won't be a direct reboot of the classic film – instead it will be “taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.”
"The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States," the logline continues. "The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."
(Sony Pictures)
Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and more Hollywood icons starred in the original film – which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. It went on to gross $132 million at the box office, and was even selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry.
Do fans of the beloved movie think Abbi will strikeout?
"No pressure," she hilariously tweeted on Friday.
Get your peanuts and crackerjacks ready!