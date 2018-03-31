'Broad City' Star Abbi Jacobson To Adapt 'A League Of Their Own' Amazon Series

Another home run for Amazon!

A new series based on the iconic 1990s film "A League of Their Own" is coming, and hilarious "Broad City" star Abbi Jacobson is taking a swing at it.

While the 34-year-old actress won't hit the field and star in the series, “The Hollywood Reporter” reveals that she will team up with "Mozart in the Jungle's" Will Graham to co-write and executive produce.