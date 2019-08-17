Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Share Kiss Hours After He Defends Ex Kaitlynn Carter From ‘Negativity’

Brody Jenner appears to have officially moved on after his high-profile split from longtime love Kaitlynn Carter.

The reality star was spotted with model Josie Canseco in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 16, just days after reports surfaced that the pair had hit it off after Brody’s “The Hills” pal Frankie Delgado introduced them in New York City.

Though neither Brody nor the Victoria’s Secret stunner have spoken publicly about the nature of their relationship, paparazzi photos captured the pair sharing a kiss. They both opted for casual wear while out and about, with Brody sporting an all-black T-shirt and jeans ensemble with colorful slides. For her part, Josie opted for black jeans with an exposed zipper and bared her enviable abs in a white crop top.

The new romance comes on the heels of drama surrounding Brody and his recent ex.

Just hours before stepping out with Josie, the aspiring DJ defended Kaitlynn in a candid Instagram post that seemingly referenced the chatter about her apparent fling with newly-single Miley Cyrus.

“We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives,” the 35-year-old wrote in part, calling Kaitlynn a “wonderful person” and “best friend” who has faced “way too much negativity” lately.

“I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness,” he concluded.

Kaitlynn appeared to appreciate Brody’s effort and commented with a simple red heart emoji.

Brody and the 30-year-old parted ways a year after tying the knot in a lavish Indonesian ceremony, though they were reportedly never legally married.

Days after the breakup went public, Kaitlynn hit up Italy with Miley shortly before the “Wrecking Ball” singer announced her own separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. The women were spotted sharing a kiss on their getaway and have since been seen in Los Angeles together.

The former couples’ connection isn’t as random as it may seem. “The Hills: New Beginnings” co-stars Jason and Ashley Wahler told Access Hollywood that Brody and Kaitlynn would “always hang out” with Miley and Liam, and the entire “Hills” squad was well aware their castmates weren’t living happily ever after.

“I think everybody in the cast kinda knew that it wasn’t going to work out,” Ashley revealed of Brody and Kaitlynn.

