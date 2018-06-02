Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Marry At Indonesian Resort Where He Proposed

Brody Jenner is a married man!
The former reality star and fiancée Kaitlynn Carter said "I do" on Saturday in a cliffside ceremony at Sumba Island's Nihi resort, according to multiple reports.
Brody and his bride kicked off their nuptials with activities including beachside horse races and a festive jungle celebration at Nihiwatu beach on Friday evening, Access has learned.
Brody's brother and best man, Brandon Jenner, and mother Linda Thompson were on hand for the groom's big day. Linda teased her social media followers early Saturday morning as she shared her excitement to see her youngest son walk down the aisle.
"It's wedding day! Time to rise and shine," Linda said in a video posted to her Instagram story.
The couple's friends, including Brody's fellow "The Hills" alum Doug Reinhardt, have also been posting enviable snaps throughout the getaway, using the hashtag #JennerIsland.
As previously reported, Brody's father Caitlyn Jenner was unable to attend the wedding due to prior work commitments. However, the former Olympian is said to be throwing the newlyweds a party upon their return to Los Angeles.
Brody's famous half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, reportedly failed to RSVP at all.
"We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back," Brody told People. "Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there."
The wedding's lush Indonesian locale is a special place for Brody and Kaitlynn. The 34-year-old proposed to his longtime love at Nihi Sumba in 2016.
-- Erin Biglow