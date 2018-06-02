Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Marry At Indonesian Resort Where He Proposed

Brody's brother and best man, Brandon Jenner, and mother Linda Thompson were on hand for the groom's big day. Linda teased her social media followers early Saturday morning as she shared her excitement to see her youngest son walk down the aisle.

"It's wedding day! Time to rise and shine," Linda said in a video posted to her Instagram story.

The couple's friends, including Brody's fellow "The Hills" alum Doug Reinhardt, have also been posting enviable snaps throughout the getaway, using the hashtag #JennerIsland.

As previously reported, Brody's father Caitlyn Jenner was unable to attend the wedding due to prior work commitments. However, the former Olympian is said to be throwing the newlyweds a party upon their return to Los Angeles.

