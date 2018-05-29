Brody Jenner Says Sisters Kendall & Kylie Aren't Going To His Wedding: 'We Never Even Heard From Them'

Apparently, Brody Jenner's wedding won't be a complete family affair.
The former reality star is set to say "I do" with fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Bali, but his two most famous siblings are reportedly skipping the celebration.
Neither Kendall Jenner nor Kylie Jenner responded to Brody and Kaitlynn's invitations, he told People magazine.
Brody Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner
"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," Brody said.
The 34-year-old seemed to take the silence in stride, adding that Kendall and Kylie will both "be missed" and that he "would have loved to have had them there."
Their father Caitlyn Jenner will also be absent from the island nuptials but did RSVP, according to People.
While a source told the mag that prior work commitments are preventing Caitlyn from seeing Brody and Kaitlynn walk down the aisle, the former Olympian is said to be planning a Los Angeles bash for the couple.
Caitlyn has already participated in other wedding festivities as well. Last month, she attended a bridal shower for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law and marked the occasion as a welcome new milestone.
"I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties," Caitlyn quipped on Instagram, captioning a photo of her and Kaitlynn with their arms around each other.
Brody does have other loved ones on hand for the big day. His brother Brandon, who is serving as best man, and their mother Linda Thompson have been sharing social media peeks at their Indonesian getaway with the happy couple since before Memorial Day weekend.
The Kardashians' relationship with Caitlyn, meanwhile, has been notably fractured since the release of her memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," in 2017, which could explain Kendall and Kylie's possible reluctance to attend Brody's nuptials .
Caitlyn also revealed in a recently-published interview with Broadly that it's been "tough" for her to maintain a close connection with her children.
"They all have lives. They've moved on," she told the outlet.
Despite the family upheaval, it sounds like the groom has everything he needs in Kaitlynn herself.
Brody announced their engagement back in 2016, gushing on Instagram that he "couldn't be more in love" with his bride-to-be
"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he wrote at the time.
-- Erin Biglow