Brody Jenner Says Sisters Kendall & Kylie Aren't Going To His Wedding: 'We Never Even Heard From Them'

"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," Brody said.

The 34-year-old seemed to take the silence in stride, adding that Kendall and Kylie will both "be missed" and that he "would have loved to have had them there."

Their father Caitlyn Jenner will also be absent from the island nuptials but did RSVP, according to People.

While a source told the mag that prior work commitments are preventing Caitlyn from seeing Brody and Kaitlynn walk down the aisle, the former Olympian is said to be planning a Los Angeles bash for the couple.

Caitlyn has already participated in other wedding festivities as well. Last month, she attended a bridal shower for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law and marked the occasion as a welcome new milestone.

"I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties," Caitlyn quipped on Instagram, captioning a photo of her and Kaitlynn with their arms around each other.