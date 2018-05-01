Brooklyn Beckham Gets Cozy With Musician Lexy Panterra

Brooklyn Beckham's love life is heating up!

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son was spotted packing on the PDA with musician Lexy Panterra over the weekend. A source tells Access that the two were "extremely affectionate and kissing all around town." On their romantic Manhattan outing, David and Lexy made stops at seafood restaurant Catch NYC and Lower East Side nightclub The Box.

Brooklyn, who is studying photography at the Parsons School of Design, has also found artistic inspiration in his brunette companion.

"She has become his new photography muse," Access' source shares, adding that Brooklyn has "been shooting her throughout the week" at a New York City photography studio.

The 19-year-old hasn't been shy about sharing his new snaps, either. Over the past few days, Brooklyn has posted a series of photos of Lexy – two of the singer showing off her fit figure, and one close-up of Lexy's face.