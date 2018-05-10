'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Canceled: See How Celebs Reacted

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" won't be returning to Fox next season.

Also exiting Fox's schedule are comedies "Last Man on Earth" and "The Mick."

Late night host Seth Meyers was one of the many disappointed to hear "Brooklyn Nine Nine" and "Last Man On Earth" wouldn't return.

"News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch. Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles," he tweeted.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was trending on Twitter after news broke it wasn't coming back, with fans posting Gifs from the show, and tweeting the hashtag #RenewB99.

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted, "RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99."

Questlove tweeted he'd like to see the shows get picked up by a streaming service.

"i need @Netflix/@AmazonVideo to step in & give #BrooklynNineNine & #LastManOnEarth more life," he wrote.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actress Stephanie Beatriz reacted to support from the fans, writing, "Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE!"

-- Jolie Lash

