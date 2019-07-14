Brotherly Love! Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Saint West Cuddling 2-Month-Old Psalm

After spending his whole life with only sisters, Saint West is loving having a little brother.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her eldest son lounging in his pajamas, his arm wrapped around 2-month-old Psalm. Both boys looked directly into the camera – and the infant even gave his mom an adorable fist pump.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” Kim explained in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Kim has documented her sons early bonding moments.

Last month, the mom of four shared a black-and-white photo of Saint gently cupping his brother’s cheeks as she cradled the little one in her arms.

“My boys 🖤🖤,” she wrote.

Saint was welcomed into the world via surrogate on May 9, making the Wests a family of six.

In the months since, Kim has shared a few solo portraits of her youngest child.

“I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” she gushed earlier this week, posting a photo of the newborn peacefully gazing up at her.

Last month, Kim snuck a pic of Psalm as he snoozed in his crib, simply captioning it with his name.