Brotherly Love! Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Saint West Cuddling 2-Month-Old Psalm

After spending his whole life with only sisters, Saint West is loving having a little brother.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her eldest son lounging in his pajamas, his arm wrapped around 2-month-old Psalm. Both boys looked directly into the camera – and the infant even gave his mom an adorable fist pump.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” Kim explained in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Kim has documented her sons early bonding moments.

Last month, the mom of four shared a black-and-white photo of Saint gently cupping his brother’s cheeks as she cradled the little one in her arms.

“My boys 🖤🖤,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

My boys 🖤🖤

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Saint was welcomed into the world via surrogate on May 9, making the Wests a family of six.

In the months since, Kim has shared a few solo portraits of her youngest child.

“I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” she gushed earlier this week, posting a photo of the newborn peacefully gazing up at her.

View this post on Instagram

I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Last month, Kim snuck a pic of Psalm as he snoozed in his crib, simply captioning it with his name.

View this post on Instagram

Psalm

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.