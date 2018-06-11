Bruce Springsteen Wows At 2018 Tony Awards With 'My Hometown' Performance

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Bruce Springsteen brought down the house at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday.
The Boss performed his hit, "My Hometown," from this one-man show on Broadway. The performance was introduced by his pal Robert De Niro, who took his quick time on air say "f—k Trump" and talk about how hard it is to get tickets to Springsteen's massively popular show.
"Do you have any idea how hard it is to get tickets for Bruce Springsteen's show on Broadway?" DeNiro joked to the crowd.
Bruce Springsteen accepts a Special Tony Award from Billy Joel onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Springsteen then performed his 1985 classic with spoken word moments where he reflected on his time growing up in New Jersey "surrounded by God and all my relatives" near St. Rose's Cemetery, where people did the best they could to "hold off the demons, outside and inside, that sought to destroy them."
Springsteen's show "Springsteen on Broadway" has received massive acclaim and he snagged an honorary Tony Award from Billy Joel for his achievements on the Great White Way.
Check out Springsteen's performance below!