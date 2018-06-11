Bruce Springsteen Wows At 2018 Tony Awards With 'My Hometown' Performance

Bruce Springsteen brought down the house at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday.

The Boss performed his hit, "My Hometown," from this one-man show on Broadway. The performance was introduced by his pal Robert De Niro, who took his quick time on air say "f—k Trump" and talk about how hard it is to get tickets to Springsteen's massively popular show.

"Do you have any idea how hard it is to get tickets for Bruce Springsteen's show on Broadway?" DeNiro joked to the crowd.