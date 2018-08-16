Bruce Willis Is The Proudest Pop Ever Surrounded By His Daughters In Sweet Snaps!

Bruce Willis shared an adorable night out with his daughters, Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah. (Credit: Instagram)
Bruce Willis loves his girls!
The proud pop took his daughters, Rumor, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24, out to dinner in Los Angeles and he looked pleased as punch to be out with them. In a couple funny photos posted on their Instagram accounts, the happy family is posing and Bruce is flashing a mile-wide grin.
Scout captioned her Instagram photo with a TMI confession about what was really going on in the snaps though. "Just before we took this photo my dad said, 'hurry up, I have to fart,'" she wrote alongside the picture.
In another funny photo, Bruce is seen hilariously cradling Tallulah's head and she captioned it, "30, flirty and thriving," which was clearly a nod to the line from "13 Going on 30."
Bruce is an ace at being a dad to daughters. He's got his three oldest daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore and also has two younger daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his wife, Emma.