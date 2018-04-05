BTS Drops New Video For 'Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF Wonder'

Clad in all white, the superstars stand at the edge of cliff, overlooking the ocean pensively.

One of the band members is shown standing on top of a tall structure, looking introspective and holding a camera while his bandmates smile and wave to him from down below. He is then seen falling into the water and the screen fades to black.

Following the jump, you can see him smiling serenely in an all-white room.

The video left fans shook to their core, pondering what it could all mean!