BTS Drops New Video For 'Euphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF Wonder'

BTS dropped an intense new video!
The K-Pop super group released a new video on Thursday for "Eurphoria: Theme of LOVE YOURSELF Wonder" that is nearly nine minutes long.
The video starts off with disturbing visuals such as fires, blood, fighting and drowning set to the classic Debussy tune, "Clair De Lune."
It slowly segues into more gentle images until fading to white, and transitions in the boy band's bop.
V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope then dance happily while they sing, until the screen fades to black and "Clair De Lune" comes back on.
Clad in all white, the superstars stand at the edge of cliff, overlooking the ocean pensively.
One of the band members is shown standing on top of a tall structure, looking introspective and holding a camera while his bandmates smile and wave to him from down below. He is then seen falling into the water and the screen fades to black.
Following the jump, you can see him smiling serenely in an all-white room.
The video left fans shook to their core, pondering what it could all mean!
What do you think the video means?
