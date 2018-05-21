BTS' 'Fake Love' Music Video Scores Biggest 24-Hour Debut Of 2018 With A Staggering 35.9 Million Views

The Army is showing some real love to BTS' new music video.
The Korean boy band phenomenon dropped their stunning new music video for "Fake Love" last Friday, and it officially scored the biggest 24-hour debut of 2018.
"Fake Love" amassed over 35.9 million views in its first day of release alone, giving the band two slots on the top 10 all-time 24 hour debut list. Their 2017 video for "DNA" currently stands at no. 9 with 22.3 million views.
BTS' sixth studio album "Love Yourself: Tear" (which was also released on May 18) is set to be a massive success. The album became available for pre-order on April 18 and went on to sell 1.44 million copies in South Korea in just six days – a full month before it officially dropped!
While BTS is undoubtedly the reigning boy band in their native South Korea, the group has also ignited K-pop pandemonium in the US. "Love Yourself: Tear" took the no. 1 spot on the US iTunes Chart last Friday and it continues to remain in the top 10.
BTS fans – dubbed the "Army" – demonstrated the power of their fandom as the boys nabbed Top Social Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The band later took to the stage for an incredible live performance of "Fake Love" that became one of the most-talked about moments of the night.
BTS' international music reign is just beginning!