BTS' 'Fake Love' Music Video Scores Biggest 24-Hour Debut Of 2018 With A Staggering 35.9 Million Views

The Army is showing some real love to BTS' new music video.

The Korean boy band phenomenon dropped their stunning new music video for "Fake Love" last Friday, and it officially scored the biggest 24-hour debut of 2018.

"Fake Love" amassed over 35.9 million views in its first day of release alone, giving the band two slots on the top 10 all-time 24 hour debut list. Their 2017 video for "DNA" currently stands at no. 9 with 22.3 million views.