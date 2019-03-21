BTS Is Getting Their Own Dolls!

Are you ready for this one BTS army?

Mattel is creating doll versions of the beloved K-pop group BTS!

The toy company unveiled their new project on Monday via Twitter and have continued to release small glimpses of the dolls that are seriously about to look identical to the members of the group!

“No more dreaming. Something big’s coming…💜 #BTSDollsOfficial,” the company tweeted with a photo of 7 BTS doll silhouettes on a small stage.

The dolls won’t be missing a single detail that is unique to each BTS member, even down to the dimple!

On Tuesday, Mattel tweeted a closeup photo of one of the dolls that features the exact dimple that RM has on his left cheek.

“You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol,” the tweet says.

As for the outfits, the BTS dolls will be wearing the same looks that the group wore in their “IDOL” music video.

Mattel teased a photo of Jin’s red, yellow, and blue floral jacket on Wednesday, and the yellow and brown patterned suit worn by Suga.

The dolls will hit stores worldwide this summer and have a retail price of $19.99. The figures will also be fully equipped with 11 points of articulation with poseable arms, legs, hands, and feet, Mattel says.

How old is too old to play with dolls? Because we want all 7…

