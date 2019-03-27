BTS’ New Trailer Featuring RM For Their Upcoming ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ Album Will Give You Chills

RM is front-and-center in the latest BTS trailer!

The internationally renowned K-pop band dropped their first trailer on Wednesday for their upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

In the clip, RM is seen in a classroom rapping to “Persona” and the shot then cuts to the blonde singer rocking a bunch of different looks, including a school-boy uniform while being surrounded by multiple versions of himself.

Traditionally, BTS features one artist solo ahead of their album’s first trailer. Last year, V was featured in the trailer for “Singularity.”

Fans of the band took to Twitter to share their reactions to the amazing video!

GOD OF RAP WITH INCREDIBLE LYRICS #RM REALLY THIS IS INSANE AND I LOVE IT 😍😍😍💜💜💜 #MAP_OF_SOUL_PERSONA pic.twitter.com/bCMtm6hesi — 💫 (@Vegashalz) March 27, 2019

BTS Army, mark your calendars: “Map of the Soul: Persona” is scheduled to drop on April 12!