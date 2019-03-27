BTS’ New Trailer Featuring RM For Their Upcoming ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ Album Will Give You Chills

RM is front-and-center in the latest BTS trailer!
The internationally renowned K-pop band dropped their first trailer on Wednesday for their upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”
In the clip, RM is seen in a classroom rapping to “Persona” and the shot then cuts to the blonde singer rocking a bunch of different looks, including a school-boy uniform while being surrounded by multiple versions of himself.
Traditionally, BTS features one artist solo ahead of their album’s first trailer. Last year, V was featured in the trailer for “Singularity.”
Fans of the band took to Twitter to share their reactions to the amazing video!
#MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA HAS GONE OLD *SKOOL*! WE *LUV* IT! THIS WAS A TRULY SHOCKING *AFFAIR*!🌚😂😅💜@BTS_twt #PersonaComebackTrailer #Persona #PresidentNamjoon #RM #BTS #방탄소년단 #BTScomeback #BTSISCOMING pic.twitter.com/65U0sHUM5e
— Mumbai Club Of BTS Army (M.C.B.A.) (@mumbai_bts) March 27, 2019
GOD OF RAP WITH INCREDIBLE LYRICS #RM REALLY THIS IS INSANE AND I LOVE IT 😍😍😍💜💜💜 #MAP_OF_SOUL_PERSONA pic.twitter.com/bCMtm6hesi
— 💫 (@Vegashalz) March 27, 2019
UGH YASS NAMJOON #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA #RM @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/2zOlPbShmI
— 림 PERSONA (@laatttae) March 27, 2019
Namjoon actually tries to kill me with that Video… 🔥🔥🔥💜 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA #BTS #PERSONA #RM @BTS_twt @bangtan_germany pic.twitter.com/Nokfl9NYrC
— Map of the Soul: Persona 190412 (@btsarmy_jkgrl) March 27, 2019
BTS Army, mark your calendars: “Map of the Soul: Persona” is scheduled to drop on April 12!
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.