Busy Philipps Is Bummed She's Not Being Invited To The Met Ball

Busy Philipps is calling out the Met Ball for losing her invite in the mail!

The "Dawson's Creek" alum took to Twitter on Thursday to try and understand why she had not gotten a coveted invite to the Met Ball, which is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and marks the opening of the museum's next Costume Institute exhibit.

The gala is definitely a who's-who of fashion and celebrity elite who all turn out to support the museum. This year's theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" and it will be hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.