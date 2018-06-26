Busy Philipps Has A Hilarious Hair Dye Mishap: See Her Wild Pink Hair

Busy Philipps rang in her her 39th birthday with a new head of pink hair.
The former "Dawson's Creek" star celebrated her birthday on Monday and revealed on her Instagram story that she had a massive hair dye mishap.
"Guys. I had a hair dye mishap on my birthday. Accident. I used a new dye and it’s like bright fuchsia. Oh no," Busy told her fans on her Instagram Story on Monday. "But it will fade. You know, whatever. Maybe this is who I am now. 39. This is me," she added.
Busy Phillips had a bit of an issue with some pink hair dye! (Credit: Instagram)
Later, she revealed the pink was definitely growing on her.
Several hours after that she said the pink looked nice and fresh in a different light. "Look at what the light did now. Thank you for all your kind and sweet birthday wishes. I’m happy I’m here."
Hey, the pink is kind of refreshing for summer!