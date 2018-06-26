Busy Philipps Has A Hilarious Hair Dye Mishap: See Her Wild Pink Hair

Busy Philipps rang in her her 39th birthday with a new head of pink hair.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star celebrated her birthday on Monday and revealed on her Instagram story that she had a massive hair dye mishap.

"Guys. I had a hair dye mishap on my birthday. Accident. I used a new dye and it’s like bright fuchsia. Oh no," Busy told her fans on her Instagram Story on Monday. "But it will fade. You know, whatever. Maybe this is who I am now. 39. This is me," she added.