Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody Jenner's Fiance's Kaitlynn Carter's Bridal Shower

Cailtlyn Jenner went to her first bridal shower!
The reality star shared a sweet picture from a bridal shower honoring her son Brody Jenner's fiancé Kaitlynn Carter over the weekend.
She captioned the snap, "Went to my first bridal shower, for Brody's fiancé Kaitlynn Carter. I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!"
Caitlyn looked lovely in a bright blue pantsuit and a white blouse. She wore her hair down in simple waves. She was seen posing against a flower wall with Kaitlynn, who looked pretty in a cream dress. The baby shower was definitely way more fun than most. The group of women went to the Santa Anita Horse Races to celebrate Kaitlynn's impending motherhood.
She shared several photos of her own on her Instagram, and wrote, "I still can't believe how beautiful my shower was! We spent the day watching and betting on races, meeting the horses, toasting with champagne at the track's speakeasy, and just having really good quality girl time. thank you for this perfect flower wall @flower_gypsies!! 📷: @jessicasprowitz."
Brody's mom Linda Thompson was also at the event and she popped several poses alongside her ex, Caitlyn. She and Caitlyn were married from 1981-1986 and share sons Brandon and Brody.
While Caitlyn's relationship with her ex Kris Jenner often seems strained, things seem to be going really well with her other exes and kids.
And this fabulous baby shower is total proof!