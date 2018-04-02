Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody Jenner's Fiance's Kaitlynn Carter's Bridal Shower

Cailtlyn Jenner went to her first bridal shower!

The reality star shared a sweet picture from a bridal shower honoring her son Brody Jenner's fiancé Kaitlynn Carter over the weekend.

She captioned the snap, "Went to my first bridal shower, for Brody's fiancé Kaitlynn Carter. I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!"

Caitlyn looked lovely in a bright blue pantsuit and a white blouse. She wore her hair down in simple waves. She was seen posing against a flower wall with Kaitlynn, who looked pretty in a cream dress. The baby shower was definitely way more fun than most. The group of women went to the Santa Anita Horse Races to celebrate Kaitlynn's impending motherhood.