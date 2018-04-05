Camila Cabello Celebrates Hit Single 'Never Be The Same' Going Platinum

Camila Cabello is celebrating yet another major milestone in her career.
The 21-year-old hitmaker's newest single, "Never Be the Same," is the first song released in 2018 to be platinum certified.
Camila celebrated her achievement on Instagram with an emotional post on Thursday.
"This is seriously one of the coolest most amazing feelings ever, thank you so much in general for supporting my music and for making it possible that I get to live my dream," she wrote.
"This was my favorite song to write on the album. I remember when we left the studio and I had the bounce, I listened to it in my car a million times because I loved it so much, and I didn't care what would happen with it once it was out, I just knew I loved it and wanted it to be the next single," Camila added.
"Never Be the Same" continues to make major moves on the chart. The track hit a new peak of No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as No. 10 on the Radio Songs chart. Its success follow's the impressive record she set with "Havana," which recently became the first song by a female artist to spend over 20 weeks in the US Top 20 since Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" in 2014.
There's just no stopping Camila!