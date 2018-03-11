Camila Cabello Channels Marilyn Monroe For Performance Of 'Havana' At 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Camila Cabello brought the ooo na na to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and we're definitely here for it!
Camila channeled Marilyn Monroe in a "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" as she performed her hit song "Havana" at the award show on Sunday in a hot pink dress with matching thigh-high boots, matching gloves and dripping in diamonds. Her dress, just like Marilyn's, featured a huge pink bow on the back.
The look was definitely a fun new style for Camila, who typically rocks more salsa-styele ensembles. Check out part of the performance below!
Camila's song "Havana" has been a massive hit. "Havana" has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 29 weeks and is currently No. 1!