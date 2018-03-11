Camila Cabello Channels Marilyn Monroe For Performance Of 'Havana' At 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Camila Cabello brought the ooo na na to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and we're definitely here for it!

Camila channeled Marilyn Monroe in a "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" as she performed her hit song "Havana" at the award show on Sunday in a hot pink dress with matching thigh-high boots, matching gloves and dripping in diamonds. Her dress, just like Marilyn's, featured a huge pink bow on the back.