Camila Cabello Drops Remix Of 'Never Be The Same' Featuring Kane Brown

Camila Cabello is going country — kind of!

The "Havana" singer, 21, dropped the remix of her hit song "Never Be The Same" and at midnight on Friday, and it features country rising star, Kane Brown. Camila previously revealed that Kane would be featured on the track, and fans didn't have to wait long to hear the pair in action.

Camila took to Twitter to release the song and also revealed that she "always imagined another version of this song sounding like this." And she "loves the song so much" with Kane, 24, on it.