Camila Cabello Drops Remix Of 'Never Be The Same' Featuring Kane Brown

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Journey As An Artist In Her New YouTube Documentary

Camila Cabello is going country — kind of! 

The "Havana" singer, 21, dropped the remix of her hit song "Never Be The Same" and at midnight on Friday, and it features country rising star, Kane Brown. Camila previously revealed that Kane would be featured on the track, and fans didn't have to wait long to hear the pair in action. 

Camila took to Twitter to release the song and also revealed that she "always imagined another version of this song sounding like this." And she "loves the song so much" with Kane, 24, on it. 

Both singers are definitely on a hot streak! "Never Be the Same" is at No. 13 on the current Billboard Hot 100 chart, as of  the week of April 28 and Kane's hit"Heaven" is at No. 26. 

Check out their new song now. 

