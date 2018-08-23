Camila Cabello & Dylan Sprouse Snap A Mysterious Selfie On The Set Of Their 'Secret Project'

What in the world are Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse up to?
The "Never Be The Same" singer and the Disney Channel alum got Instagram atwitter with speculation after they both posted the same puzzling selfie together. In the photo, Camila and Dylan – who looked casual in a camouflage hoodie and a black tank, respectively – both shrugged for the camera.
"What are we workin' on?" the musician coyly captioned her photo.
In his post, Dylan filled in a few more details, but he still left fans guessing. "Quick shoot in Montreal for a secret project with @camila_cabello," he wrote.
Insta followers quickly tossed out guesses as to what the stars could be up to, with Camila's "Real Friends" music video, Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" reboot and a hypothetical sitcom called "Suite Life in Havana" among the dozens of serious and not-so-serious predictions.
Netflix even chimed in – commenting on Dylan's pic with shifting emoji eyes – which lead some internet sleuths to believe the pair might be working on a film for the streaming giant.
Whatever their "secret project" may be, it's clear that Dylan and Camila are enjoying themselves – and eating well! When the Cuban-born beauty wrote "What are we workin' on?" as her caption, her collaborator answered with a cheeky comment.
"Something with fried chicken in craft service no doubt," he wrote.