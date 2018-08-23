Camila Cabello & Dylan Sprouse Snap A Mysterious Selfie On The Set Of Their 'Secret Project'

What in the world are Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse up to?

The "Never Be The Same" singer and the Disney Channel alum got Instagram atwitter with speculation after they both posted the same puzzling selfie together. In the photo, Camila and Dylan – who looked casual in a camouflage hoodie and a black tank, respectively – both shrugged for the camera.

"What are we workin' on?" the musician coyly captioned her photo.

In his post, Dylan filled in a few more details, but he still left fans guessing. "Quick shoot in Montreal for a secret project with @camila_cabello," he wrote.