Camila Cabello Fangirls Over Madonna As She Accepts Video Of The Year Award At 2018 VMAs

Camila Cabello just bowed down to Madonna at the 2018 MTV VMAs — literally.

The 21-year-old singer took the stage to accept her award for Video of the Year for her hit song "Havana" and couldn't help but be overcome with emotion as she accepted the award from the legend herself, Madonna.

As Camila took the stage she turned around, got down on her hands and knees, and began bowing down to Madonna.

"Madonna, I love you so so much," Camila gushed. "I've seen every single music video. I've seen every documentary. This is a surreal moment. I can't believe it."

The former Fifth Harmony member didn't stop there, either.

Camila quickly thanked her fans and told everyone her hands were shaking over the extremely special moment.

And then she closed out her speedy speech by dedicating her Moon Person statuette to the "Material Girl" singer.

"Honestly, I dedicate this to Madonna."