Camila Cabello Gushes About Shawn Mendes Amid Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello has nothing but nice things to say about Shawn Mendes.

She shared videos on her IG story of the “Senorita” singer performing writing, “@shawnmendea you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” next to a heart emoji.

She also said, “you’re unreal @shawnmendes.”

The posts come after the duo sparked dating rumors after they were photographed holding hands and getting close at a party.

The rumors come on the heels of Cabello’s reported breakup with her boyfriend Mathew Hussey, who she was with more than a year.

Though #ShawnMila is just a rumor, stans are really hoping the romance rumors are more fact than fiction.

“That these two confirm their relationship would be the best thing that could happen in life. #shawnmila” one person tweeted.

“Ok, imma hard stan for 2 of you guys love yaaa!!!!!! #shawnmila @shawnmendes @camila_cabello,” another person wrote.

“WERE JUST FRIENDS MY ASSSS haha I’m kidding my hearts broken but still I’m super happy for them if they are together #shawnmila,”a third fan wrote.

Do you think #ShawnMila is the real deal?

— Stephanie Swaim

