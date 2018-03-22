Camila Cabello Gushes Over Shawn Mendes' New Song 'In My Blood'

Shawn Mendes already has a very famous fan of his new single – Camila Cabello!
The "Havana" hitmaker couldn't hold back her feelings after hearing her pal's new single, taking to social media to show her support.
"I am obsessed with this," Camila tweeted on Thursday. "My favorite song you've ever done … love you," she added.
Camila and Shawn previously collaborated on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2015. The song became a smash and went on to spend 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Shawn gets deeply personal on his new track – opening up about the insecurities and pressure he felt after the success of his last hit, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."
"Laying on the bathroom floor, feeling nothing," he sings. "I'm overwhelmed and insecure, give me something."
The 19-year-old singer/songwriter revealed in an interview with the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 that "In My Blood" was the first song he wrote for his upcoming album.
"For me, the only way I think musically I could get past those is if I can be honest, as honest as I possibly can," he shared. "I got super vulnerable – wrote exactly what I was thinking at the time."
Fans have clearly resonated with "In My Blood." The single skyrocketed to No. 1 on the iTunes chart and instantly became the top trending topic on Twitter.