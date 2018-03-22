Camila Cabello Gushes Over Shawn Mendes' New Song 'In My Blood'

Shawn gets deeply personal on his new track – opening up about the insecurities and pressure he felt after the success of his last hit, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."

"Laying on the bathroom floor, feeling nothing," he sings. "I'm overwhelmed and insecure, give me something."

The 19-year-old singer/songwriter revealed in an interview with the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 that "In My Blood" was the first song he wrote for his upcoming album.