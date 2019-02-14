Camila Cabello Is ‘The Happiest’ She’s Ever Been Right Now

Camila Cabello is the happiest she’s ever been, and she’s not afraid to tell the world about it!

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Camila cooed to the crowd last week pre-Grammys at an intimate concert provided by MasterCard Priceless Experiences. “And I have been in the studio working on new music.”

Camila also dished to the crowd that she enjoyed a lot of downtime over the holidays and really took time to reset after a super busy year! But she was ready to rock again in 2019 with tons of new music coming super soon!

There’s no question — the “Havana” singer wowed the audience at pre-Grammy concert and then she did it again as she became the first-ever Latina to open the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Camila shared her happiness over the incredible honor on her Instagram account on Sunday, writing, “Yesterday right before I went on, a producer told me I was the first Latina ever to open the Grammys stage which made me REALLY have a fire in my belly for this performance. 😈😈😈😈😈😈 in the words of my friend @JBalvin, LATINO GANG!!”

And Camila’s Grammy takeover didn’t stop there either — she also showed up in the Grammy commercials with a super fun spot with MasterCard where she walks through her New York City neighborhood.

Want a chance to meet @Camila_Cabello? Use your Mastercard and you could get surprises to share — from cupcakes to meeting Camila! Every day is a chance to make someone’s day. ✨ #PricelessSurprises — Mastercard (@Mastercard) February 12, 2019

Camila definitely had a big week at the Grammys, but there’s no rest for the super successful. The 21-year-old singer jetted off to Dubai for a little travel and work. And from the looks of it, she’s having a lot of fun doing both. Camila shared a sweet photo of her day of sightseeing!

Now we’ll all just have to count down till she has new music!