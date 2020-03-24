Camila Cabello Puts World Tour On Hold Amid Pandemic: ‘I’m So So Sorry’

Camila Cabello is the latest artist to put her upcoming performances on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The “My Oh My” songstress announced in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post that she would be postponing The Romance Tour, which was set to kick off with a European leg in May and continue across North America through the summer.

Camila began her message by addressing the current health crisis and how it’s impacted her fans and their families.

“Hey guys. Most importantly, I wanna say these are difficult, uncertain times right now, and I hope you guys are all keeping safe and both physically and mentally healthy. I miss and love you guys so so much,” she wrote.

“With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys. I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone our tour… We can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do. We will do our very best to reschedule as soon as we are about to, expect more info in the near future,” she added.

Camila apologized for having to halt her tour plans and admitted she was “so sad at the thought of disappointing” those who wanted to attend.

“I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you,” she continued. “We’ve been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and I just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s safe and all this passes. One positive thing is the opportunity to create and keep making music that I’m also excited to share with you. Thank you for being there for me and caring about me always, I love and care about all of you so much too.”

The Fifth Harmony alum closed her note with a message of hope amid the world’s current struggle.

“To all of you going through a difficult time right now, I’m sending you lots of love and light your way, remember to be gentle and loving and kind to yourself, let’s be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other. When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us,” she wrote.

Camila joins a long line of musicians who have prioritized safety and global health over their planned 2020 tour dates. Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, BTS, Green Day, Elton John, the Pussycat Dolls, Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers, The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, Zac Brown Band all postponed tour dates or residencies for this year, among other acts.