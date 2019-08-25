Camila Cabello Reveals How She Deals With Stress & Why She’s Not On Social Media That Much

Camila Cabello is one amazing lady.

The pop star took to Instagram to explain why she’s not on social media that much.

“Really wanted to send love to everyone on here – I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it,” she wrote.

She also revealed how she deals with stress.

“So to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe. I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, i didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving,” she wrote.

“I used to live so much in my head , constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment- and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much. Take five minutes out of your day today to just inhale for 5 seconds through your nose , and exhale for 5 seconds through your mouth – and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils,” she added. “Do it three times a day and whenever you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. I know lots of us on here are growing up and learning how to be human lol, and that can be intense and hard sometimes – I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought i’d share something that’s really helped me.”

We love that Camila is using her platform to share such a healthy message!

— By Stephanie Swaim