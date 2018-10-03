Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Zedd Will Perform At The 2018 AMAs (EXCLUSIVE)

The 2018 American Music Awards just got a little more star-packed!

Camila Cabello will take the stage at the 2018 AMAs and perform a hit off her highly-regarded album, Camila, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced today to Access. The performance will not only be a likely fan-favorite, but it will also top off what is expected to a big night for the popstar! Camila is nominated for Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary at the award show, an accolade which she won last year!

Shawn Mendes has also been announced as a performer! He'll take the stage with Zedd and they'll perform a hit from Shawn's self-titled, third studio album.

Shawn and Zedd and Camila's peformances will round out a slew of other big names set to perform at the show, incduign Taylor Swift, who confirmed on Tuesday that she'd open the award show.

benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Mariah Carey, Ciara featuring Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, Panic! At The Disco, Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood have all been added as performers as well.

The award show will air on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross.