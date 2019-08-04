Camila Cabello Slams Body Shamers: ‘Fake Is Becoming The New Real’

Camila Cabello has no time for body shamers!

After the “Havana” hit-maker spotted hurtful comments on social media about her body, the 22-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to clapback at the haters.

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings,” she began her lengthy post. “My eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people ‘body shaming me.'”

The Cuban-born beauty shared that at first, she felt insecure thinking about her “cellulite” and not sucking in her stomach.

“But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f**king rock,” she added. “But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

Camila went on to explain that in the era of photoshopped and airbrushed snaps on social media, young women are growing up in a fake reality.

“They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S norm,” she shared. “It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL.”

Camila concluded her heartfelt post with an empowering message: “Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bulls–t today … and I hope you don’t either.”