Camila Cabello Tweeted The Sweetest Reply To her 2012 Self After Winning Two VMAs

Camila Cabello went from watching the MTV Video Music Awards at home to being the biggest winner of the night – now that's a glow-up!
Before the "Havana" hit-maker became a bonafide solo sensation, Camila dreamed about making it to the VMAs stage. Back in 2012, just months after Fifth Harmony was formed on "The X Factor," Camila tweeted, "#VMA2012 I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you dont understand #someday."
Just six years later, the 21-year-old scored two of the biggest VMAs honors. During Sunday's award show, Camila beat out the likes of Beyoncé and Drake to take home Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.
Camila adorably lost it on social media after having the "best night ever," replying to that 2012 tweet in sheer astonishment.
"YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR," she wrote.
Madonna clearly made left a big impression on the former Fifth Harmony member. When the Queen of Pop presented her the Moon Person, she got down on her hands and knees on stage to bow down to Madonna – and even dedicated her VMA to her!
"Madonna, I love you so so much," Camila gushed. "I've seen every single music video. I've seen every documentary. This is a surreal moment. I can't believe it."
Ooh na na, Camila has a lot to be thankful for!