Camila Cabello Wins Big At 2018 MTV EMAs; Jokes With Ariana Grande About High Ponytail Look!

Camila Cabello was the big winner at Sunday night's 2018 MTV EMAs.
The singer scooped up four awards, including Best Video for her smash hit "Havana" ft. Young Thug. She also picked up Best Song for the single.
Camila thanked her fans as she took home one of the biggest honors of the night – Best Artist!
"I love you guys so much," the glam music superstar said as she accepted her award.
She quickly dedicated the honor to the Camilizers.
"This is for my fans," she said. "I know what it's like to be a fan. I remember when I was 14 years old watching these shows and waiting for my favorite artists to come on and I know how special that bond is between a fan and their favorite artist, and I know how special the bond I have is with my fans. And to all my amazing fans I love you … I see you. Thank you so much for caring about me and for being there for me. I love you so much!"
Camila also picked up Best US Act.
The singer donned a high ponytail for her big night and tweeted to Ariana Grande after feeling the pain of pulled back hair!
"I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande," Camila asked.
And, Ariana, who is having her own huge weekend after releasing new song "Thank U, Next," wrote back.
"well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all," Ariana tweeted.
Camila had the cutest response, using Ari's new single title.
"I had to take it off #thankunext," Camila wrote next to a pic showing her hair down in long locks.
And later, in response to a fan, Camila continued to suggest that for her, the high ponytail was a onetime thng!
"I’m literally never doing that hairstyle again," she tweeted.
