Camila Mendes Reveals Why BF Charles Melton Gave Her A Special Nickname

Turns out Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have adorable nicknames for each other – and we are completely obsessed!
While on the red carpet with E!'s Jason Kennedy at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, the "Riverdale" star got a special video message from her BF that didn't make it to the show.
After Jason told her the message was a question from a "special fan," Camila was shocked to see who appeared on screen.
"Huge fan of the show, Charles here," he began. "What's it like working with Charles Melton? You guys are really cute together."
To that the River Vixen answered, "It's a lot. It's intense."
Camila also shared a little info about Charles – his favorite snack is cashews rolled in cheese (which she claims she taught him)!
Jason also added that Charles would like to ask Camila who "Baby Dragon" is. That's when she revealed it's her special nickname that he gave her!
"I'm just like a baby dragon, it's like who I am inside," the 24-year-old explained. "Because I'm kind of like ferocious a little bit. It's like, I'm cute, but psycho."
So, what is Camila's nickname for Charles? "Nutcase," because "he's nuts," she joked.
Fingers crossed that "Baby Dragon" and "Nutcase" ARE end game.