Camila Mendes Reveals Why BF Charles Melton Gave Her A Special Nickname

Turns out Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have adorable nicknames for each other – and we are completely obsessed!

While on the red carpet with E!'s Jason Kennedy at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, the "Riverdale" star got a special video message from her BF that didn't make it to the show.

After Jason told her the message was a question from a "special fan," Camila was shocked to see who appeared on screen.