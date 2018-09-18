'Captain Marvel' Debuts First Trailer and Brie Larson Kicks Butt

Important female empowerment PSA:
The first trailer for Marvel's first female led superhero film has arrived, and Brie Larson is kicking butt and taking names.
The teaser for "Captain Marvel" debuted on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, September 18, which gave viewers an inside look at the "Room" star tapping into her powers as the new female face of Marvel.
Captain Marvel takes on her intergalactic foes alongside Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury with plenty of car chases, explosions, and epic battles.
While Disney's Marvel franchise has featured many female superheroes, including Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel is the first solo female-led film from a female-led studio. Anna Boden directed the film alongside her spouse, Ryan Fleck, and it marks their first Marvel film.
Brie will be taking on the role of one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, and fans are hoping the film can answer some lingering questions from "Avengers: Infinity War."
Marvel Studios has made a killing on recent films including "Avengers: Infinity War," which shattered box office records and made more than $2 billion worldwide. Over the past decade the franchise has made $17.5 billion globally across 20 films.
"Captain Marvel" will arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019.