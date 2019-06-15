Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Go Instagram Official With Steamy Makeout Video

Sealed with a kiss! Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson found a steamy way to confirm their long-rumored romance.

The actresses finally became Instagram official with a loved-up video posted to Cara’s page on Friday night. The clip showed the model and the “Pretty Little Liars” alum engaging in a lengthy liplock that left no question about their relationship status.

Cara captioned her post with a #PRIDE hashtag and a series of rainbow, heart and heart-eyed emojis. Ashley commented with her own trio of red hearts, and the sweet exchange drew a flood of support from fans and famous friends alike.

Though this is the most unmistakable evidence either star has shared themselves, the couple did fire back at homophobic comments about their connection in April.

“You are f***ing disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s*** to my face instead [of] pathetically hating through Instagram,” Cara wrote at the time, responding to a pair of trolls who wrote that Ashley “deserves better” than her and needs a “strong handsome religious man” instead.

“I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too much time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy,” she continued.

For her part, Ashley simply instructed the haters to “mind your own business and stop making things up.”

Cara, 26, and Ashley, 29, have appeared not just smitten, but virtually inseparable since being first linked in 2018 after meeting on the set of their film “Her Smell.”

Ashley fueled the chatter last summer after sporting a necklace with “A” and “C” initials on it, while stylist Jamie Mizrahi posted a snap of the lovebirds getting cozy during Paris Fashion Week in March. Earlier this year, the gals were also seen on a group vacation in the Maldives.

Most recently, they reportedly took the next step and moved in together at Cara’s Los Angeles home.

Sorry not sorry, haters – love always wins!

