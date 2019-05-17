Cardi B Claps Back At Haters Who Are Shaming Her Over Her Daughter’s Seatbelt

Cardi B will not be taking parenting advice from any trolls!

The “Please Me” singer clapped back at a hater on Instagram that claimed her daughter Kulture’s seatbelt wasn’t fastened properly in a video of her and her husband Offset riding in a car.

“She is buckled perfectly the one on the car seat and the one from the car soooooo f**k is you talking about?” She replied to the comment. “Like ya p**** must be itching every day that ya so miserable to always look for the negative like are you f**kin blind?”

This isn’t the first time the “Clout” rapper hasn’t backed down from a good clap back opportunity.

While posing for pictures at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, fans noticed that Cardi was showing a little more than to be desired in her yellow two-piece gown as she went in for a dip with husband Offset.

Cardi responded to the hate with a since-deleted NSFW video exposing herself and explaining that it was her “ass” that was showing and not her crotch.

Access also caught up with Cardi back stage at Billboards where she set the record straight on her “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I ain’t had no troubles. People going to make it into trouble, but I don’t care,” she said.

We have to respect that Cardi always keeps it real!