Cardi B decided to delete her Instagram following her Grammy Award win on Sunday night.

The drama ensued after BET shaded Nicki Minaj, which caused a lot of backlash toward the “Money” rapper.

After Cardi B’s win of Best Rap Album was announced, BET said in a since-deleted tweet, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lace front.”

Not long after, Nicki tweeted that she and her Young Money partner, Lil Wayne, would not be apart of the BET Experience Concerts or the award show scheduled for June 2019.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

In typical fashion, the Internet showed up to roast BET on Twitter (which Nicki retweeted a lot of) until they issued a public apology.

However, this feud ended up dragging Cardi through the mud and she is “sick of this shit.” The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker posted one final rant before shutting down her account.

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else,” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of bulls**t last night, and I’m sick of this s**t. I work hard for my motherf***ing album.”

Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/ZA1nKoiuUO — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019

On the other hand, Nicki Minaj is still blowing up on Twitter and looks to be seeking revenge against a Grammy producer that she claims her friend Ariana Grande also called out.

I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth. Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/YjmoIOPt6o — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

