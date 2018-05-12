Cardi B Deletes Instagram Account Amid Azealia Banks Feud

When "The Breakfast Club's" DJ Envy asked Azealia about the February insult in a radio interview Friday, she owned up to it, then launched into a critique of the Brooklyn dancer-turned-rapper.

"Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women's culture was really reaching an all-time high," Azealia said. "We were really discussing, you know, our power amongst ourselves. Beyonce came out with 'Lemonade' … There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally. And then, everything just kinda changed. Then, it was like, Cardi B."

Azealia went on to slam the breakout artist as "this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with."

"If my spelling and grammar was that bad, I'd be canceled. … If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, you'd just be ragging on her all day," she said, lateradding, "I just don't understand the extreme lack of couth. I've never seen that. I've never seen that at the forefront of female rap."