Cardi B Gets Real About Farting Fears In TMI Twitter Moment

Cardi B Hilariously Thanks Her Haters For Downloading Her Music!

Don't call her Farti B!

Cardi B continues to be the realest artist in the game. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper got candid about her flatulence in what could be considered a "TMI tweet" on Tuesday.

"I wanna fart bit I'm around so many people in a small room," she wrote – adding frustrated emojis.

The gassy confession left some fans aghast, but others showed support by offering Cardi some solid advice.

Hundreds of users related to the Grammy nominee's struggle – replying with times the need to toot was almost too much.

Cardi B is a rapper for the people.

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News