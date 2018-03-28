Cardi B Gets Real About Farting Fears In TMI Twitter Moment

Don't call her Farti B!
Cardi B continues to be the realest artist in the game. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper got candid about her flatulence in what could be considered a "TMI tweet" on Tuesday.
"I wanna fart bit I'm around so many people in a small room," she wrote – adding frustrated emojis.
The gassy confession left some fans aghast, but others showed support by offering Cardi some solid advice.
Hundreds of users related to the Grammy nominee's struggle – replying with times the need to toot was almost too much.
Cardi B is a rapper for the people.