Cardi B Gives Birth To Her First Child, Daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B has welcomed her first child — a baby girl named Kulture.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Wednesday, sharing a nude photo of herself cradling her baby bump. She captioned it simply, "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn."

Little Kulture was born on July 10 and is the first child for Cardi and her husband, Offset. She and Offset married in a secret ceremony earlier this year.

Cardi announced she was expecting a baby girl in April during a performance on "Saturday Night Live."