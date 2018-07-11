Cardi B Gives Birth To Her First Child, Daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B Confirms She & Offset Have Been Secretly Married For 9 Months

Cardi B has welcomed her first child — a baby girl named Kulture. 

The "Bodak Yellow" singer announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Wednesday, sharing a nude photo of herself cradling her baby bump. She captioned it simply, "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn."

Little Kulture was born on July 10 and is the first child for Cardi and her husband, Offset. She and Offset married in a secret ceremony earlier this year. 

Cardi announced she was expecting a baby girl in April during a performance on "Saturday Night Live."

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18???????? @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News