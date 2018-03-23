Cardi B Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant Over Taxes: 'Uncle Sam, Where's My F**king Tax Money?'

"When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing," she said. "I want to know what you're doing with my f—king tax money. I'm from New York and the streets are always dirty. This is one of the dirtiest cities in America… There's still rats on the damn trains."

The Bronx-born singer didn't stop there. She then addressed where she knows the government isn't spending her money!

"I know you're not spending it on those damn prisons it to the damn prisons, because you're giving them like two underwear and one jumpsuit for like five months," she said. "I want to know. I want receipts. I want everything. What are you doing with my money?"

Cardi captioned her Instagram video, "I want to f**king know WHAT YA DOING WITH MY F**KING MONEY !!!!!😤😤"

We can't say we blame her!

