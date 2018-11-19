Cardi B Goes Topless And Shows Off Her Post-Baby Toned Body

Cardi B proved that she lost all of her baby weight — by showing off a topless pic of herself!
In her Instagram Story on Sunday, the 26-year-old rapper posed in nothing but a nude-colored thong in a room of mirrors to showcase her ripped post-baby body.
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker clearly has wasted no time losing weight after the birth of her daughter Kulture just months ago – but, she isn't very happy with how quickly she has shed the lbs!
In an Instagram live video she posted on Thursday, Cardi revealed that she "cannot stop losing weight." She explained that she did everything to lose the baby weight, but now she can't seem to stop the weight loss, which could be due to her "terrible appetite."
"I was drinking Teami so I could curb my appetite and now that I lost all my baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight, but now I can’t gain weight because I have a terrible appetite. I can literally go 24 hours without eating," she said.
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
The "I Like It" singer also said that her weight loss is "depressing" her.
"That's been really depressing me, making me sad, my weight. And then my t*ts got saggy, but I still like my t*ts. I have a six pack now, but I need my thighs though," she teased.
Based on the revealing Instagram Story, we can definitely tell that the baby weight is long gone and the six pack is here to stay!
Thighs or no thighs, Cardi is still one smoking hot mama!