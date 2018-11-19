Cardi B Goes Topless And Shows Off Her Post-Baby Toned Body

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker clearly has wasted no time losing weight after the birth of her daughter Kulture just months ago – but, she isn't very happy with how quickly she has shed the lbs!

In an Instagram live video she posted on Thursday, Cardi revealed that she "cannot stop losing weight." She explained that she did everything to lose the baby weight, but now she can't seem to stop the weight loss, which could be due to her "terrible appetite."

"I was drinking Teami so I could curb my appetite and now that I lost all my baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight, but now I can’t gain weight because I have a terrible appetite. I can literally go 24 hours without eating," she said.